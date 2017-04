UEFA General Secretary Gianni Infantino attends a news conference after an Executive Committee meeting at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - RTX23KGT

ASUNCION The South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL will back Gianni Infantino's bid for the presidency of soccer's governing body FIFA, it said on Thursday.

"The CONMEBOL executive committee has decided to back Gianni Infantino's candidacy and plan of action for the presidency of FIFA," it said in statement. It said the committee had "expressed its unanimous approval to vote as a block for Gianni Infantino".

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Dominic Evans)