Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
HELSINKI Finland have sacked coach Hans Backe after less than a year in the job, according to media reports on Sunday.
The Finnish Football Association declined to comment but said it would be holding a news conference on Monday. Local broadcaster MTV reported that assistant coach Markku Kanerva would be replacing the 64-year-old Swede.
The team have not won a match since Backe took charge in January. Finland are fifth in 2018 World Cup Group I qualifying with one point from four games.
Backe has previously coached FC Copenhagen and New York Red Bulls. He has also worked among the backroom staff for Mexico and at Manchester City.
Finland, who are ranked 93rd in the world, have never qualified for the finals of the World Cup or European Championship.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.