BERLIN Germany will play Argentina in a friendly in September, days before they launch their Euro 2016 qualification campaign, the German football association said on Friday.

Germany take on Scotland in their first Euro qualifier on September on September 7 and will warm up against Argentina in Duesseldorf on September 3.

"It is our clear intention to play big and tough football nations outside the qualifiers," DFB General Secretary Helmut Sandrock told reporters after a meeting in Frankfurt.

"That is the wish of the coach and that is also attractive for fans.

"We succeeded in doing that with Argentina and I am certain that we will have an equally tough opponent for the last international of the year."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)