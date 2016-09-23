Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates his goal together with teammate Jerome Boateng (R) against Borussia Dortmund during their SuperCup 2013 soccer match in Dortmund July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MUNICH, Germany Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng will not be in the starting lineup for Saturday's league game at strugglers Hamburg SV, the German champions' coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Dutch winger Robben played his first competitive game following a six-month injury layoff on Tuesday, coming on as a substitute and netting the third goal in a 3-0 victory over Hertha Berlin.

"I talked with Robben. He will be on the bench and could come on in the second half," Ancelotti said.

Central defender Boateng, also back from the injury he suffered at the Euro 2016 in July, made his first start against the Berliners.

"I will be rotating tomorrow but I will take the final decisions after today's training," Ancelotti told reporters, adding that central defender Mats Hummels would start after being on the bench against Hertha, as will striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Italian coach, in his first season in charge, has led his team to wins in their first four matches of the campaign as they seek a record-extending fifth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

Hamburg have had a very different start, losing three of their opening four games to lie 16th in the standings, putting coach Bruno Labbadia's job on the line.

"I am sure that it will be hard for us tomorrow. I want us to have the same start as against Hertha. Hamburg will try to defend well and try to hurt us on the break," Ancelotti said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)