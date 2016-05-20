BERLIN Bayern Munich's Mario Goetze could benefit from a potential move, with the talented attacking midfielder in need of a coach who trusts him, Germany coach Joachim Loew said on Friday.

Goetze, who moved to Bayern in 2013 from rivals Borussia Dortmund, has failed to establish himself in three seasons under coach Pep Guardiola, who moves after Saturday's German Cup final to join Manchester City.

The 23-year-old, who scored Germany's World Cup winning goal in 2014, however, enjoys the full trust of Loew, who never stopped selecting him, including for the upcoming Euro 2016.

He has scored 17 goals in 50 internationals but managed just three goals for Bayern in the league this season, two of them on the final matchday.

"Generally speaking a change --a new environment, new stimuli, new challenges -- can sometimes release new powers," Loew told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"You only have to look at the development of Toni Kroos. He was great at Bayern but he went to Real Madrid and took the next step."

Goetze's Germany teammate Kroos joined Real in 2014 and will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

"What Mario needs is trust. He needs a coach who will desperately want him in the team. But that is no criticism to Bayern or Pep Guardiola of course."Goetze has been linked with a possible move to Liverpool, coached by his former Dortmund mentor Juergen Klopp, after spending much of this season, where Bayern won a record fourth German league title, on the bench.

Guardiola's successor, Carlo Ancelotti has also reportedly failed to give any guarantees of more playing time next season.

"Obviously he (Ancelotti) cannot tell Mario 'you will always play under me, I guarantee you that'," Loew said. "He can't and won't say that to any player."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)