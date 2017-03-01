Halep pulls out of Birmingham event with ankle injury
BIRMINGHAM, England World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.
BERLIN Former VfL Wolfsburg and Germany defender Marcel Schaefer is leaving to join Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United Soccer League with immediate effect, the German club said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Schaefer, who spent 10 years at Wolfsburg and helped them win the 2009 Bundesliga title, played 256 Bundesliga matches, scoring 13 goals.
He also won the 2015 German Cup and the German Super Cup that year.
Schaefer will return to Wolfsburg by 2019 at the latest to join the club's management team.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has never boxed as either a professional or amateur, but sparring partner Artem Lobov says the Irishman will blast the undefeated Floyd Mayweather when the two meet in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.
AUCKLAND Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain an experienced British and Irish Lions team for the match against the Maori All Blacks on Saturday but tour skipper Sam Warburton gets another chance to press his claim for a test spot from the bench.