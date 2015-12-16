AS Roma were dumped out of the Italian Cup on penalties by second-tier Spezia on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw at home extended their winless streak to seven matches and heaped pressure on coach Rudi Garcia.

Fiorentina, who are second in Serie A, also suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat at the hands of struggling top-flight outfit Carpi, while holders Juventus beat Turin rivals Torino 4-0 and Napoli eased past Hellas Verona 3-0.

The future of Roma coach Garcia hangs in the balance after his side were humiliated by Serie B team Spezia, who advance to the quarter-finals to face Alessandria, the other lower-league side left in the competition.

Roma have not won since their 2-0 derby victory over Lazio on Nov. 8 and their dismal run continued when they were held 0-0 by the minnows before losing 4-2 on penalties.

The Giallorossi’s lack of attacking fluency was exposed during a miserable 120 minutes, and Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko were the fall guys during the shootout, missing their penalties while Spezia converted their four.

Roma have only scored once in their last five matches, forcing Garcia to face questions about his future.

“I’m not leaving,” the coach told Sky Sport Italia. “I’m staying until death.”

High-flying Fiorentina were also dumped out when they fell to a shock home loss against Serie A strugglers Carpi.

Both sides hit the woodwork during the first half, but Antonio Di Gaudio settled the contest in the 76th minute with an excellent effort, as he slalomed past Nenad Tomovic, cut in from the left flank and rifled a right-foot shot into the corner of the net.

Both teams had players sent off at the death as Gonzalo Rodriguez of Fiorentina and Carpi’s Jerry Mbakogu were dismissed after an off-the-ball incident.

Holders Juventus made it seven wins out of eight in all competitions when they defeated neighbours Torino to set up a quarter final against either Lazio or Udinese, who play on Thursday.

Simone Zaza scored twice for Juve before their opponents had Cristian Molinaro sent off after a second yellow card in the 50th minute.

Substitute Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba scored with late efforts to ensure Juventus progressed with a comfortable victory.

Napoli eased through against Hellas Verona thanks to goals from Omar El Kaddouri, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon to set up a quarter-final against Inter Milan, who ousted Cagliari on Tuesday.

Sampdoria host AC Milan on Thursday in the final last 16 clash.

