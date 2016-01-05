Football Soccer - Juventus v Fiorentina - Juventus stadium, Turin, Italy -13/12/15 - Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on before the match against Fiorentina. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN Serie A champions Juventus have a perfectly good squad and do not need to go delving into the transfer market, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Tuesday.

Juventus, chasing a fifth successive title, have recovered from a slow start and bounded up the table as close-season signings Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala have found their feet after initially taking their time to settle.

A run of seven straight league wins has left Juventus fourth, three points behind leaders Inter Milan, ahead of a match against winless, bottom-of-the-table Verona on Wednesday.

"The squad is competitive and there are only a few players who are good enough to improve it," said Allegri dismissively.

He also saw no reason why striker Simone Zaza should leave the club despite making only seven league appearances, and scoring two goals, this season.

"I don't understand why he should go away, there should not be this storm about him," he said.

"I speak to him every day, he is a player with great quality who has improved a lot and is important for us, so it's fair that he stays here.

"We have four top-quality players in attack and they should fight for their places."

Allegri then used a cycling comparison to describe the rest of the season.

"The championship will be decided in the last six matches and will be won with around 82 points (from 38 games)," he said.

"We are like a cyclist who is racing against the clock, where strength is not enough but a good mental condition and concentration are also needed."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)