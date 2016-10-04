Udinese have appointed Luigi Delneri as their coach on a one-year contract, with the option to renew it for a second one, the Serie A club said.

Udinese, 16th in the standings with seven points, sacked Giuseppe Iachini on Sunday after a 3-0 home loss to Lazio, their fourth consecutive league game without a win.

Delneri coached Hellas Verona last season after Andrea Mandorlini was sacked in November, but was unable to help the club avoid relegation.

The 66-year-old Delneri has coached several Serie A clubs, including champions Juventus and AS Roma.

After the international break, Udinese travel to Serie A champions and league leaders Juventus on Oct. 15.

