Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Udinese have appointed Luigi Delneri as their coach on a one-year contract, with the option to renew it for a second one, the Serie A club said.
Udinese, 16th in the standings with seven points, sacked Giuseppe Iachini on Sunday after a 3-0 home loss to Lazio, their fourth consecutive league game without a win.
Delneri coached Hellas Verona last season after Andrea Mandorlini was sacked in November, but was unable to help the club avoid relegation.
The 66-year-old Delneri has coached several Serie A clubs, including champions Juventus and AS Roma.
After the international break, Udinese travel to Serie A champions and league leaders Juventus on Oct. 15.
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.