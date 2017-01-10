Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
TUNIS Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri will be fit to play at the African Nations Cup despite suffering an ankle injury in a friendly international on Sunday, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Tuesday
The 25-year-old Sunderland winger was carried off on a stretcher in Cairo on Sunday when his team lost to Egypt in a warm-up match before the weekend start of the tournament in Gabon, raising an alarm about his availability.
"It's not a serious injury. It's a benign ankle sprain, he will be able to play in Gabon,” the federation said in a statement on its website.
Khazri is one of Tunisia’s best hopes for the tournament despite a lack of game time for his Premier League club over the last few months.
Tunisia face Senegal, Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B at the Nations Cup. They face Senegal in their opening game on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.