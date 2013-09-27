OSLO Per-Mathias Hogmo will take over from Egil Olsen as Norway coach, the Norwegian football association (NFF) said in a statement on Friday.

Hogmo has signed a four-year deal with an option to cancel should Norway fail to make the 2016 European Championship in France.

"We need to renew ourselves, at the same time as we bring the best from today's national team (into the future)," Hogmo said in a statement.

The association said that the 53-year-old coach would finish the season with Sweden's Djurgarden, whom he took over earlier this year, and will continue as a "strategic advisor" to the club during 2014.

"Hogmo is the right man to coach because he is technically and tactically strong, has good results, he has international experience and is constantly searching for new knowledge," FA president Yngve Hall said.

Hogmo has previously managed several of Norway's junior sides and had a three-year stint in charge of the women's national team from 1997 to 2000, during which he led them to an Olympic gold medal in Sydney.

The announcement made no mention of current manager Egil Olsen, who has amassed 11 points from eight World Cup qualifying games in group E.

Having started with an away defeat by Iceland, losses at home to Switzerland and Albania have increased the pressure on the 71-year-old, and newspaper Verdens Gang reported that Olsen has been sacked.

Norway still have a chance of making second place in the group, but with eight of the nine second-placed teams making the playoffs, there is a serious risk that the Group E runners-up could miss out.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)