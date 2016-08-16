Football Soccer - Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Youth Cup Final First Leg - City Academy Stadium - 22/4/16Manchester City's Manu Garcia looks dejected after Chelsea's first goalMandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers

Spanish midfielder Manu Garcia has joined La Liga outfit Alaves on a season-long loan from Premier League side Manchester City, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who arrived at City's youth academy in 2013 from Sporting Gijon, is under contract with the English club until June 2017.

A statement from Alaves read: "Deportivo Alaves has secured the services of Manu Garcia, a young and promising player from Manchester City.

"The talented footballer, arrives on a season-long loan and with a lot of enthusiasm to showcase his talent in the La Liga Santander."

City also confirmed the move on their twitter account and wrote: "Manu Garcia has joined La Liga side Alaves on a season long loan...Good luck Manu!"

Alaves finished top in Spain's second division in the 2015-16 campaign and will play in La Liga after a 10-year wait. The Basque outfit begin the campaign against Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium on Sunday.

