Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
MADRID Celta Vigo were promoted back to Spain's top flight after five years in the second division after a 0-0 draw at home to Cordoba on Sunday secured them second place behind division winners and Galician neighbours Deportivo Coruna.
Celta, who reached the last 16 of the Champions League in 2004 and won the Intertoto Cup three years earlier, have 85 points from 42 matches, six behind Depor, who were 1-0 winners at Villarreal B and set a second-tier record of 91 points.
Real Valladolid, Alcorcon, Hercules and Cordoba finished the season in third through sixth respectively and will play off for the final promotion spot, with Almeria just missing out a point behind Cordoba in seventh.
Celta's return to La Liga may help the club tackle the severe financial problems that have forced it into administration as they are likely to reap considerably more from selling audiovisual rights next season.
A study by a professor of accounting at the University of Barcelona published recently showed Celta had debts of 51 million euros ($63.05 million) in the 2009-10 season compared with assets of 52.4 million.
Celta and Cordoba both needed only a point to secure their objectives and appeared happy to settle for the draw from the start, prompting the headline on Marca sports daily's live coverage of the match "Non-aggression pact".
Racing Santander, Sporting Gijon and Villarreal were relegated from La Liga last season.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.