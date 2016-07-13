Barcelona have signed France international Lucas Digne from Paris St Germain on a five-year contract for an initial fee of 16.5 million euros (£13.8 million), the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old left back spent last season on loan at AS Roma, where he scored once in 32 Serie A appearances as the Italian club finished third in the table.

"FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain FC to sign the 22-year-old French player Lucas Digne for the next five seasons," the club said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

"Barca have paid an initial 16.5 million euros with another four (million) possible according to individual and team results. Digne's buy-out clause is 60 million euros."

Digne, who also had a spell with French club Lille, was in his country's squad at the European Championship, where they lost in the final to Portugal in extra time. He has 13 caps.

Barcelona also signed centre back Samuel Umtiti from Olympique Lyonnais for 25 million euros on Tuesday.

