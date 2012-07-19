Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
MADRID Valencia moved closer to securing the signature of Real Madrid's Argentine midfielder Fernando Gago on Thursday after an outline deal was agreed between the three parties.
"Fernando Gago arrives this evening at the Hotel Valencia Palace after a pre-agreement was reached between Valencia, Real Madrid and the player himself," the La Liga side said on their official Twitter feed.
The 26-year-old Argentina international, who joined Real from Boca Juniors in 2007, is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu and played last season on loan with AS Roma.
Spanish media reported Gago had agreed a four-year contract and would move for a fee of some five million euros.
Valencia finished third in La Liga last season and qualified for the Champions League group stages.
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.