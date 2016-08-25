Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (R) poses with French soccer player Antoine Griezmann after he received the Best Player UEFA 2015/16 Award during the draw ceremony for the 2016/2017 Champions League Cup soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi in Monaco, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted UEFA's 2015-16 Best Player in Europe ahead of Real Madrid team mate Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

"We are really happy because two Real players were among the best in Europe," said club president Florentino Perez.

Ronaldo scored 51 goals in 48 games in all competitions for Real who won the Champions League and finished runners-up to Barcelona in La Liga.

The Portugal marksman also played a key role in his country's triumph at Euro 2016.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)