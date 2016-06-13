MONTEVIDEO Penarol lifted their 50th Uruguayan league crown on Sunday when Diego Forlan’s side came back from a goal down against small town club Plaza Colonia for a 3-1 extra-time victory in the title playoff.

Colonia were being hailed as Uruguay’s answer to English Premier League champions Leicester City after winning the Clausura championship, second of two in the season, last month in their first season back in the top flight.

That win earned Colonia the right to face Apertura champions Penarol, one of Uruguay’s so-called Big Two clubs along with 2014/15 champions Nacional, for the title at Montevideo's Centenario Stadium.

Colonia took the lead through mid fielder Alejandro Furia in the 69th minute but young forward Diego Rossi equalised 10 minutes later from Colombian Miguel Angel Murillo’s cross, sending the match into extra time.

The tide turned Penarol’s way in the 108th minute when Plaza had defender German Ferreira sent off.

A minute later Penarol took the lead with a header by Maximiliano Olivera from a corner by former Uruguay captain Forlan and Mauricio Affonso made the result safe for Penarol in the 112th.

(Reporting by Matias Larramendi; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Chopra)