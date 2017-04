CARACAS Venezuelan international Edgar Jimenez has been banned for two years after testing positive for a banned substance, his club Carabobo FC said on Tuesday.

The 31-year old midfielder tested positive for the stimulant octopamine after Carabobo played Deportes Tolima in the Copa Sudamericana last year, Carabobo said in a statement.

Jimenez was banned by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) and his agent said they would be launching an appeal.

