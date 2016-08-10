Jonathan Ford, CEO of the Football Association of Wales gestures as he addresses a news conference after a meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) at the the FIFA headquarters in Zurich March 1, 2014. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON South Wales Police arrested 10 people on Wednesday following allegations of match-fixing in the Welsh Premier League.

The arrests were made following investigations on betting patterns on a match between Port Talbot Town and Rhyl on April 9.

"These arrests are as result of a thorough process of evidence gathering and close co-operation between the Football Association of Wales, South Wales Police and the Gambling Commission," FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford said in a statement on the organisation's website. (www.faw.cymru)

"The FAW will not bring any sporting sanctions against any individuals while the police investigation is ongoing."

