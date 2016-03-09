A staff of the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) prepares a lens to record a solar eclipse at the beach of Ternate Island, Indonesia, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A television truck with a satellite dish on top is parked near the Ampera Bridge on the Musi River, the day before thousands of people are expected to gather to watch a solar eclipse in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

People test filters for watching a solar eclipse near the Ampera Bridge on the Musi River the day before thousands of people are expected to gather to witness the event in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A student holds filter paper to watch the partial solar eclipse at the Planetarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A student tests a self-made filter and looks at the sun after a joint workshop between the Hong Kong Astronomical Society and Indonesia's National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) at a high school in Ternate island, Indonesia, ahead of Wednesday's solar eclipse, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A partial solar eclipse is seen through clouds in Bangkok, Thailand, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A combination photograph shows the beginning (top L) to the end (top L to bottom R) of a total solar eclipse as seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The sun is seen from the beach of Ternate island at the beginning of a solar eclipse, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

PALEMBANG, Indonesia A solar eclipse enthralled Indonesia on Wednesday but clouds over some parts of archipelago spoiled the view for many of the skywatchers who had the opportunity to see it in totality.

In Palembang city on the western island of Sumatra where the total eclipse should have been visible, cloudy skies and smog obscured the view for thousands of people who gathered outside shortly after daybreak.

"It was very annoying that we couldn’t see the sun properly,” said David Pratama, 18, as jeers of disappointment rose up in the crowd around him as the moon moved across the sun.

A partial eclipse of the sun was visible to millions in Australia, parts of Southeast Asia and the Pacific, but only people in a small band of Indonesia had the opportunity to see the moon perfectly silhouetted by the sun.

In the capital, Jakarta, hundreds of residents and school children flocked to city’s planetarium where special viewing glasses were handed out to see the partial eclipse.

"We are very excited because it's our first time seeing something like this," said Santi who brought along her five-year old daughter to watch as the eclipse briefly dimmed the skies.

Indonesia last saw a total eclipse in 1983 and it will be 33 years until the next one, according to the meteorological agency.

The world's next total solar eclipse will occur in August 2017 and be visible in the United States, according to NASA.

The rare astronomical phenomenon drew thousands of tourists to Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, which is hoping to double its foreign tourist arrivals to 20 million by 2019.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon casts a shadow on the earth as it passes between the earth and the sun. A partial eclipse, more frequent than total eclipses, is when the earth passes within the penumbra of the moon.

(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi in Jakarta; Editing by Robert Birsel)