Stacks of ten thousand Korean won bills for purchasing U.S. dollars and Japanese yen are piled up at the headquarters of the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) in Seoul December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak (SOUTH KOREA)

SEOUL South Korea's senior foreign exchange official warned on Wednesday of "firm action" when needed to stabilise the market as the won fell sharply to its weakest in more than five years against the dollar.

"The authorities will take firm stabilising action when there is a strong level of anxiety in the foreign exchange market," Song In-chang, deputy finance minister in charge of international finance affairs, said during a seminar.

