SEOUL South Korea's Hanul No.1 nuclear power reactor was automatically shut down on Tuesday after the system detected a technical problem, the country's nuclear reactor operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd said in a statement.

"There has been no radiation leak and the power generating station is in a stable condition," the statement said.

The 950-megawatt Hanul No.1 reactor is located in the county of Uljin, over 200 km (124.27 miles) southeast of Seoul.

The company, fully owned by utility Korea Electric Power Corp, runs 25 reactors including one at the test run. Nuclear power generation accounts for a third of South Korea's electricity.

