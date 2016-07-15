MADRID Pilots at Spanish airline Air Europa have called a strike for July 30 to Aug. 2 over grievances including the outsourcing of part of their fleet to another airline, Aernova, pilots union Sepla said on Friday.

The union said pilots would run minimum services for the duration of the strike.

Other complaints include alleged discrimination against pilots who have called for their rights to be respected, as well as "arbitrarily" adjusted work schedules, the union said.

Spain is expecting a record number of tourists this year as holiday-makers shy away from regions suffering geopolitical tensions in northern Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesús Aguado and Mark Potter)