MOSCOW Russia's equestrian team has been allowed by the sport's federation (FEI) to take part in the Olympic Games in Rio, R-Sport news agency cited the Russian Equestrian Federation (REF) as saying on Tuesday.

"We have received a reply from the international equestrian federation which said that the Russian team is admitted to the Olympics," the agency quoted an REF official as saying by telephone.

