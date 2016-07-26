Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
MOSCOW Russia's equestrian team has been allowed by the sport's federation (FEI) to take part in the Olympic Games in Rio, R-Sport news agency cited the Russian Equestrian Federation (REF) as saying on Tuesday.
"We have received a reply from the international equestrian federation which said that the Russian team is admitted to the Olympics," the agency quoted an REF official as saying by telephone.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
LONDON Sutton United will host 12-times winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup while fellow non-league side Lincoln City were handed a trip to Burnley as the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.