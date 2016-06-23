Leaders Brighton slip up at Huddersfield
Brighton & Hove Albion lost 3-1 at playoff-chasing Huddersfield Town as the leaders of England's second-tier Championship missed the chance to go four points clear on Thursday.
MOSCOW Russian Sport Minister Vitaly Mutko said a decision by the International Weightlifting Federation to ban Russia weightlifters from the Rio Olympics was like "a psychotic episode", R-Sport news agency reported on Thursday.
"It is a psychotic episode, as if it is dictated, accompanied by a departure from the principals and norms," R-Sport quoted Mutko as saying. "How can you punish a team which should go to the Olympic Games in 2016 for violations from 2008 or 2012? I don't know."
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Tsvetkova)
Brighton & Hove Albion lost 3-1 at playoff-chasing Huddersfield Town as the leaders of England's second-tier Championship missed the chance to go four points clear on Thursday.
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard announced his retirement from professional soccer on Thursday after spending last year with New York City in Major League Soccer in the United States.