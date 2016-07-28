Marcel Ewald of Germany (R) and Viktor Lebedev of Russia fight during their gold medal fight of the Men's 57Kg freestyle wrestling fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MOSCOW United World Wrestling, the governing body for Olympic forms of wrestling, said on Thursday a special commission it set up had recommended that 16 of the 17 Russian wrestlers who qualified for the Rio Olympics should be allowed to take part.

It said in a statement the 16 had been tested in accredited laboratories outside Russia, and were not mentioned in a report that alleged Russia ran a state-sponsored doping programme.

It said one competitor, Viktor Lebedev, should not take part in the Rio Games because he had a positive doping test in 2006.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)