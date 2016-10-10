The number of homes and businesses without power at midday on Monday, after Hurricane Matthew pummelled the U.S. Southeast's Atlantic coast over the weekend, dropped to about 1.1 million, according to local electric companies.

That was down from a high of around 2.2 million on Sunday morning when the storm was still battering the North and South Carolina coasts.Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia with heavy rain and wind, after killing 1,000 people in Haiti as it swept north through the Caribbean.

The hardest hit utility was NextEra Energy Inc's (NEE.N) FPL power company in Florida, which reported 958,100 customers affected by the storm. FPL said on its website it had already restored service to about 903,900 homes and businesses.

FPL said it was on track to restore service in the most severely damaged and flooded areas by the end of Monday.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), meanwhile, said it could take a week to restore power to some customers in the hardest hit parts of the Carolinas because the utility will have to rebuild parts of its electrical system.

The following lists outages at U.S. power companies as of early Sunday afternoon.

Power Company State/Pro Out Now

vince

Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 402,200

Southern - Georgia Power GA 127,300

Dominion VA, NC 112,500

Scana SC 109,200

North Carolina cooperatives NC 106,000

Florida municipals FL 98,300

NextEra - FPL FL 54,200

Santee Cooper SC 44,100

Duke - Florida FL 10,100

Florida cooperatives FL 1,800

Total 1,065,700

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)