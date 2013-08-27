FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
ZURICH Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta SYNN.VX said on Tuesday it had submitted a legal challenge to the European Commission's decision to suspend the use of a pesticide on crops pollinated by bees.
Thiamethoxam, which belongs to a group of widely-used insecticides known as neonicotinoids, is the active ingredient in Syngenta's Cruiser seed treatments.
The European Union said in April it would ban three of the world's most widely-used pesticides for two years because of fears they are linked to a plunge in the population of bees critical to the production of crops.
Syngenta said the commission took the decision on the basis of a flawed process, an inaccurate and incomplete assessment by the European Food Safety Authority and without the full support of EU member states.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Cowell)
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.