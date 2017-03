VILNIUS U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon hopes a conference to end the war in Syria can be convened in around a month's time, he told reporters on Monday.

"I am not able to announce at this time any date. Our target is mid-December," he said at a news conference with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite during a visit to Vilnius.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by John Stonestreet)