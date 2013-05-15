BEIRUT Syria's Internet started working again on Wednesday evening, a U.S. web tracking firm said, and residents reported phone lines were back up after an eight-hour blackout left much of the population cut off from the outside world.

Communication networks have been crucial for opposition activists trying to get out videos and information about a two-year conflict that has killed at least 80,000 people, according to a rights group opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

"Internet came back at 15:26 UTC (18:26 Damascus time). Duration 8h25m," Renesys said on its Twitter account.

This is the sixth communications blackout of the revolt and web tracking firms say the government is probably responsible. Authorities blamed a blackout last week on a malfunctioning fibre optic cable.

