Blast kills at least 10 in Pakistani city of Lahore
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, a local emergency rescue service said.
BEIRUT United Nations observers in Syria have been prevented from reaching the village of Mazraat al-Qubeir where activists say at least 78 people were massacred, the head of the monitoring mission said on Thursday.
"They are being stopped at Syrian army checkpoints and in some cases turned back," General Robert Mood said in a statement. "Some of our patrols are being stopped by civilians in the area."
He also said he was receiving information from residents in the area "that the safety of our observers is at risk if we enter the village of Mazraat al-Qubeir." Despite this, monitors were still working to get into the village, he said.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
BEIRUT Syrian jihadists seen as close to Islamic State battled a rival hardline Islamist faction on Monday in northwestern Syria, a war monitor and an official with another insurgent group said.
ROME Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday he wanted his ruling Democratic Party (PD) to hold a leadership contest before any national vote, opening the way for a showdown with his many critics in the group.