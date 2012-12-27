MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the chances of forging a solution to the Syrian conflict based on a June agreement by world powers that called for a transitional government are decreasing, the Interfax news agency reported.

It is nevertheless necessary to keep seeking a peaceful solution because the alternative is "bloody chaos", Interfax quoted him as saying in an interview. "The longer it continues, the broader its scale and the worse (it will be) for everyone."

