MOSCOW The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on a newspaper report that the United States is proposing increased cooperation and intelligence-sharing with Russia to identify and target Islamic State and al Qaeda operations in Syria.

The proposal was set out in a document published by the Washington Post. It will be presented by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a visit to Moscow on Thursday, the newspaper reported.

"Once we have received these proposals from the original source and not from a newspaper, then we will be able to say something," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

He said Kerry would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Thursday and with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

