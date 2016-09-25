Serena to play fewer tournaments to aid grand slam quest
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
PARIS Frenchman Lucas Pouille claimed his first ATP title by beating Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem 7-6(5) 6-2 in the Moselle Open final in Metz on Sunday.
World number 18 Pouille, seeded third, overcame a 4-0 deficit in the opening set's tiebreak to down Thiem, who made too many unforced errors.
Pouille, who has been enjoying a fine end of season after reaching the quarter-finals at this month's U.S. Open, rode his momentum by breaking in the first game of the second set.
He broke again in the seventh game to lead 5-2 before wrapping it up with his 10th ace.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
LIBREVILLE Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semi-final berths at the African Nations Cup on Saturday as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favourites for the tournament were eliminated.