Aug 29, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Roger Dutra Silva of Brazil serves to Marin Cilic of Croatia on Louis Armstrong Stadium on day one of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 29, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts to a break point against Roger Dutra Silva of Brazil on day one of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK A confident Marin Cilic expects to make some big strides forward at the U.S. Open over the next fortnight.

The 2014 champion extended his winning streak to seven matches on Monday with a no-nonsense 6-4 7-5 6-1 victory over Brazilian world number 108 Rugerio Dutra Silva.

One month after splitting with his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, with whom he won his only grand slam title to date in New York two years ago, Cilic hired Sweden's Jonas Bjorkman a man known most for his doubles prowess and net skills.

And it is the net skills that Cilic, who beat Andy Murray to win the Cincinnati title last week, feels can most help him as he tries to double his grand slam tally.

“Bjorkman is definitely one of the best guys on Tour who knows the net play and how to use it,” said Cilic. "And as a character I really like him, he's a hard worker and a nice personality and that suits me.

"We've already been working on my volleys and connecting the baseline and net which I felt was a lot of space for me to improve."

Cilic said it was his decision to split with Ivanisevic and that he was enjoying working with Bjorkman, who previously worked with Murray.

“I knew he could help me a lot in this area," said Cilic. "Obviously I worked with Goran on my serve a lot but net play is an area I can still improve a lot.”

At 6 feet 6 inches, Cilic is not a man who finds it easy to slip under the radar and he said his confidence level was higher than when he won the title.

“I’m playing well, I’m feeling good on the court and conditions here, I know they suit my game,” he said.

“I know that I can play great in the grand slam tournaments and I am just coming here (having) playing great in Cincinnati and in really good form. It’s a different sort of feeling than two years ago.”

Cilic is in the same quarter of the draw as Djokovic and said the fact that the game's "big four" were showing signs of vulnerability gave everyone else renewed belief.

“Roger (Federer) is not playing this year and Rafa (Nadal) is a bit injured so that just gives an impression for the guys that there is more space to move,” he said.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)