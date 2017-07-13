FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johanna Konta v Venus Williams - 2017 record
#Top News
July 13, 2017 / 2:11 AM / a day ago

Johanna Konta v Venus Williams - 2017 record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A look at 2017 records of Britain's Johanna Konta and American Venus Williams ahead of their semi-final at Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

6-JOHANNA KONTA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Simona Halep (Romania) 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4 in the quarter-finals

Eastbourne: handed walkover to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) in the semi-finals

Birmingham: lost to Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 in the second round

Nottingham: lost to Donna Vekic (Croatia) 2-6 7-6(3) 7-5 in the final

French Open: lost to Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) 1-6 7-6(3) 6-4 in the first round

Rome: lost to Venus Williams (U.S.) 6-1 3-6 6-1 in the third round

Madrid: lost to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 3-6 7-5 6-4 in the first round

Stuttgart: lost to Anastasija Sevastove (Latvia) 6-3 7-5 in the second round

Miami: beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3 in the final

Indian Wells: lost to Caroline Garcia (France) 3-6 6-3 7-6(1) in the third round

Australian Open: lost to Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 in the quarter-finals

Sydney: beat Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-4 6-2 in the final

Shenzhen: lost to Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 1-6 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals

10-VENUS WILLIAMS (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 6-3 7-5 in the quarter-finals

French Open: lost to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 5-7 6-2 6-1 in the fourth round

Rome: lost to Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 6-2 3-6 6-2 in the quarter-finals

Charleston: lost to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 6-4 6-7(3) 7-5 in the second round

Miami: lost to Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-4 7-5 in the semi-finals

Indian Wells: lost to Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-2 4-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals

St. Petersburg: lost to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 6-1 in the second round

Australian Open: lost to Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 in the final

Auckland: handed walkover to Naomi Osaka (Japan) in the second round

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

