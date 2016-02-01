Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train
JERUSALEM A Palestinian man fatally stabbed a British student on Jerusalem's transit network on Friday, Israeli police said.
BANGKOK Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday that a general election will take place in 2017, amid criticism that a draft constitution unveiled last week would delay the poll.
A draft constitution released on Friday has been pilloried by all major political parties, raising fears it will be rejected in a July referendum, delaying a return to democracy.
"The year 2017, 2017, 2017," a visibly irritated Prayuth told reporters in response to a question about when an election will be held.
Last week, Prayuth said Thailand will hold an election in 2017 even if the draft constitution does not pass the referendum.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Michael Perry)
BEIRUT Thousands of Syrians were stuck in and around Aleppo on Saturday as a deal to evacuate people from two Shi'ite villages in return for Sunni rebels and their families leaving two towns near Damascus halted, a war monitor and activists said.