BANGKOK Thailand's junta leader said on Friday a process of reconciliation between political faction and reform would take about one year and after that a general election would be held.

Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha, who overthrew the government on Thursday last week, said all sides had to cooperate and stop protesting for the plan to succeed.

"Enough time has been wasted on conflict," Prayuth said in a televised address.

(Writing by Robert Birsel)