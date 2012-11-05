TOKYO Japan's Toyota Motor Corp trimmed its group-wide production forecast for calendar year 2012 by 1.6 percent to 9.89 million vehicles from its previous outlook of 10.05 million vehicles, in the wake of plunging car sales in China following a territorial row between Asia's two biggest economies.

Toyota's original production target, which includes output at Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors, would have made Toyota the first automaker to produce more than 10 million vehicles in a year.

The automaker, which earlier on Monday posted a July-September net profit of $3.2 billion, also cut its group-wide global sales forecast to 9.66 million vehicles from the previous outlook of 9.76 million vehicles.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)