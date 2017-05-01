Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
NEW YORK Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) is in talks with Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N), one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Blackstone, the largest manager of private equity and real estate assets, would provide the cash, while Fox, the owner of Fox News Channel and other assets, would provide the TV stations for the joint venture, according to one of the sources.
Another source, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said bids are due on Thursday.
Representatives for Tribune Media and Blackstone declined to comment. Fox could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Financial Times first reported the negotiations.
Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST.O) has also been carrying out due diligence on Tribune Media, and is weighing a bid this week, according to two sources. Nexstar could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI.O) is also bidding for Tribune Media, Reuters reported in March.
The potential bid from Blackstone and Fox comes less than two weeks after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch, Liana Baker and Jessica Toonkel in New York and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Writing by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.