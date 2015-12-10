LONDON TUI Group (TUIT.L), the world's largest leisure tourism firm, said bookings were up on last year, as European demand for holidays continued despite increased security threats, putting it on track to grow annual earnings by over 10 percent.

Security worries have forced holiday companies like TUI to cancel trips to some destinations this year. In November, Britain suspended flights to Egyptian resort Sharm al-Sheikh, while trips to Tunisia were cancelled earlier in the year after the death of 38 holidaymakers in a massacre on a beach in June.

The threat was further intensified by the attacks on Paris which killed 130 people on Nov. 13.

TUI said that for its summer 2016 programme, it had seen a good start to trading, with bookings from Britain up 11 percent, giving it confidence in its target to grow core earnings (EBITA) by at least 10 percent on a constant currency basis in the current financial year.

For the twelve months ended Sept. 30, it reported underlying core earnings of 1 billion euros (724 million pounds) on a constant currency basis, 15.4 percent higher than last year, beating the top-end of its own guidance for a rise of between 12.5 percent and 15 percent.

The positive outlook from Germany-headquartered TUI, reflected forecasts from smaller rival, Britain's Thomas Cook (TCG.L), which said in November that demand for its holidays was ahead of last year.

TUI, formed last December through the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and German majority owner TUI AG, also said it would raise its dividend per share to 56 cents from 33 cents.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)