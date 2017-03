TUNIS Tunisian police fired teargas to disperse anti-government protesters throwing stones and petrol bombs in the mining town of Gafsa on Friday, witnesses said.

Demonstrators had marched in Gafsa and other Tunisian cities to mark the funeral of secular opposition politician Chokri Belaid, who was assassinated by an unidentified gunman on Wednesday.

(Writing by Alistair Lyon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)