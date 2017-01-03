May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained two foreign nationals at Istanbul's main Ataturk Airport in connection with a gun attack which killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.
No further details were immediately available. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and the assailant remains at large.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.