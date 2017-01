ANKARA An offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on Sunday claimed responsibility for the bomb attack outside an Istanbul soccer stadium that killed 38 people and wounded 155.

In a statement on its website, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) said it had carried out the attacks. TAK has taken responsibility for other deadly attacks in Turkey this year.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)