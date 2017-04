A police officer stands guard outside the German Consulate, which is closed on indications of a possible imminent attack, in Istanbul, Turkey March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A police officer stands guard in front of the German Consulate, which is closed on indications of a possible imminent attack, in Istanbul, Turkey March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BERLIN Germany's embassy in Ankara and its general consulate in Istanbul were closed on Thursday on indications of a possible imminent attack, the foreign ministry said.

The ministry said the German school in Istanbul had also been shut due to an "unconfirmed warning". On Tuesday, Germany had issued an alert to its citizens in Ankara warning of an "imminent attack".

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Noah Barkin)