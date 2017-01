ISTANBUL Turkish football team Bursaspor said none of its fans appeared to have been injured in an explosion outside one of Istanbul's main stadiums hours after the end of a match on Saturday.

"We have contacted our fan groups. There appear to be no injuries among our fans. We wish injured citizens a quick recovery," Bursaspor said in a statement on its Twitter account.

