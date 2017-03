ISTANBUL Iran has halved the volume of natural gas flows to Turkey, citing an increase in domestic consumption due to severe winter weather, Turkish newspaper Haberturk reported on Wednesday.

It said the daily gas flow of some 28-30 million cubic metres had fallen to around 14-15 million cubic metres as a part of the move.

Turkish energy officials were not immediately available to comment.

