AMSTERDAM Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has cancelled a planned rally in Rotterdam, where he had been due to campaign in favour of a proposed new Turkish constitution that gives more powers to the country's president, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Wednesday.

The news agency quoted from a letter sent by Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb to the city council in which he said the owner of the planned rally location had withdrawn permission for it to be used.

Plans by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to campaign for a referendum "yes" vote from the large Turkish diasporas in Germany and the Netherlands have caused disquiet in both countries.

