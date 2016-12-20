MOSCOW Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that the killing of the Russian ambassador in Ankara aimed to harm relations between the two countries but said they would not allow this to happen.

Speaking in Moscow, Cavusoglu said that Turkish and Russian experts would work together to reveal details of the case and that cooperation would continue between the two countries for a political solution in Syria and in other areas.

