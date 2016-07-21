U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
WASHINGTON EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday that Turkey should not be using democratic institutions to undercut human rights following a failed coup.
"We are making it very clear to our Turkish friends - we are fully behind the institutions, the democratic institutions, the legitimate institutions," Mogherini said after remarks at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. "But there is no excuse, there is no way in which the reaction can undermine fundamental freedoms and rights."
Mogherini added "what we're seeing especially in the fields of universities, media, the judiciary, is unacceptable."
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.
MEXICO CITY Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday dialogue with officials from the Trump administration is continuing and further bilateral meetings could take place in the coming days.